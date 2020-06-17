Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

