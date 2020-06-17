Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 1701350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $46,741.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,720 shares in the company, valued at $889,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

