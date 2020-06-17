Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 1701350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNTA. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,258,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,646,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,053,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

