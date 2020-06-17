Morgan Stanley Increases Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $61.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. Cfra reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $65.39 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

