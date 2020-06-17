Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

NYSE SLQT opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.