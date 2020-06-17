Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

News articles about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Mosaic Capital’s score:

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

CVE M opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.05. Mosaic Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -401.67.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.