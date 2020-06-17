M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,649,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

