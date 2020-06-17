M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,148 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $6,139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634,135 shares of company stock worth $561,204,213. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

