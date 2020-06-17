M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,386 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

