M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,638 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in H & R Block by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

