M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 69.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 188,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 421,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

