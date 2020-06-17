M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

