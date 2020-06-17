M&T Bank Corp Has $487,000 Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vereit were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

NYSE VER opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

