M&T Bank Corp Has $491,000 Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $2,313,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 40.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $55,415,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 29.1% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

