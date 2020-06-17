M&T Bank Corp Has $502,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

