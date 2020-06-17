M&T Bank Corp Has $521,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $42,194,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 945.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

