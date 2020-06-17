M&T Bank Corp Has $538,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 73.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $191.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

