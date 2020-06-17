M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

