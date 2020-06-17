M&T Bank Corp Invests $471,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,061 shares of company stock worth $17,570,751. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Etsy stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

