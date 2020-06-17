M&T Bank Corp Invests $485,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,706.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

