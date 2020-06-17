M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $105,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

