M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,044 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 269.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 692,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.