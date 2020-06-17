M&T Bank Corp Purchases 20,010 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

