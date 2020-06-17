M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after buying an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,745,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 604,341 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.