M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,538.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

