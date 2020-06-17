M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

