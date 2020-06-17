M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,569 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,465,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Hess by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.