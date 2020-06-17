M&T Bank Corp Sells 174,773 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83.

