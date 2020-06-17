M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,434 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:PNR opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

