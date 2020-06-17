M&T Bank Corp Sells 246 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.