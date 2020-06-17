NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NSTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,234 shares of company stock worth $122,925. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,677,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 138.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

