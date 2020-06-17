National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Stock Price Up 6.9%

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 579,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 864,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.91.

National Access Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

