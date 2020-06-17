National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of National Security Group stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of -0.06. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,086 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,039.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,575. Insiders own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

