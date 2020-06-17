Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $5.65. Neonode shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 35,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.42%.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

