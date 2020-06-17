Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 110 by Goldman Sachs Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 110 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NESN. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 79 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 106.86.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.