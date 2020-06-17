Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.50. Netlist shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 12,122,084 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLST. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

