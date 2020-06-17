Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$7.28 ($5.16) and last traded at A$7.73 ($5.48), approximately 323,753 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.76 ($5.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Netwealth Group Company Profile (ASX:NWL)

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services technology company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; investment wrap products for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts; and managed funds.

