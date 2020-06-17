New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $22.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.