Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,657 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Nice worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nice during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Nice by 237.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nice by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 149.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Nice stock opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

