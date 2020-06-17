Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives $65.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,848.90. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

NCBS opened at $56.92 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

