NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

