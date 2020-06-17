Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 661.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

