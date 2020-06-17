Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Trading Down 1.8%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54, 675 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of research firms have commented on NPRUF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

