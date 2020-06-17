Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $20,244,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 446,754 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 262,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

