Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

NWN opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

