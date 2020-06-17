NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 1%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 2,216,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

