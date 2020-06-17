Novagold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

