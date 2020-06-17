NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $116,870.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $895,403.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,661 over the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

