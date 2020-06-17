Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Nulegacy Gold Corp (CVE:NUG) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 736,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 359,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 56.38 and a quick ratio of 55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44.

Nulegacy Gold Company Profile (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nulegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nulegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.