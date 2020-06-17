NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1,489.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after buying an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 77,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. UBS Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

